‘Terrible tragedy,” authorities make arrest in shooting death of local veteran

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a local veteran.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Harmony Grove Road in Nebo to find the homeowner, 85-15-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, deceased.

His body was sent for autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound.

Deputies say Eckard was retired from the military, having served in Vietnam, and earned a Purple Heart.

An investigation into the homicide led to a murder charge against Marvin Randall Hensley, 34, of Nebo. Authorities say Hensley was acquainted with Eckard.

“This was a terrible tragedy, and our condolences are with the family,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “I want to recognize the hard work by everyone from our office, the SBI and Marion Police Department. This was a joint effort by all agencies.”

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

