A look inside a Salem private school that’s following distance learning plan with limited in-person classes

SALEM, OR (KPTV) — While it’s nearly impossibly for many public schools in Oregon and Washington to provide in-person education this fall, some private schools are opening their doors to students.

St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic school in Salem, is undergoing a huge transformation. Not only will it start its first year as a dual language immersion school – teaching both Spanish and English – it’s also opening its doors to some students.

The school’s principal told FOX 12 they’ll be following a comprehensive distance learning plan with limited in-person education, which means if parents want to keep their child home they can.

Students enter the building on assigned days with their assigned cohorts by grade.

Class sizes will be no larger than 10, and the desks will be spread out for social distancing.

Also, all staff and students will be required to have their temperature taken and complete a COVID-19 screening.

FOX 12 spoke with a couple of moms about why they made the decision to send their children back to St. Vincent this year.

“If I’m going to send my daughter back to school, it’s gonna be in a private school – where it’s only 10 students, where they have people disinfecting the classrooms all day. They have a teacher and they have a teacher assistant, right. So it’s just a more ideal situation for me and for my family,” said Valentina Campa.

School begins next Tuesday, Sept. 8.

While there will be a lot of changes for staff and students, families are ready to return to a bit of the life they knew before the pandemic.

“As a parent you do your best for your kids and I think for me or for my family, this is the best decision right now. It’s not 100 percent, but we’re doing out best,” said Pilar Torres. “I know she’s gonna be happy and she’s ready for it.”

