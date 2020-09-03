DeKalb pastors launch absentee ballot campaign

National & World

DECATUR, GA (WGCL) — Voters in DeKalb have been slowly casting their ballots through the mail.

In the parking lot of the county’s voter registration office, a group of pastor with the DeKalb Pastor’s Christian Alliance called for thousands of registered voters to do the same for the November election.

The DeKalb Pastors Christian Alliance is trying to get 25,000 registered voters in DeKalb to pledge to vote by mail in their new campaign called “DeKalb Votes Together.”

“This is a campaign that is focusing on vote by mail. Let’s be clear, we are still in a pandemic,” said Lee May, Pastor of Transforming Faith Church. “ We believe that vote by mail is a safe, secure, and a viable way to vote…We are trying to get 25,000 people who are registered to vote to make a commitment,” he explained.

The group is asking for 50 DeKalb based churches to come together to make set an absentee voting record. 25 churches are already on board.

“To all the pastors out there, we need your help,” said Dr. Steven Dial, Pastor of the Rainbow Park Baptist Church. “We need your support because together we are stronger than we are individually.”

According to state voting records, more than 156,300 DeKalb residents submitted absentee ballots in the 2018 General Election. This year, the county has already processed 76,780 requests and are expecting 200,000 for November.

The group launched this website Thursday afternoon dekalbvotestogether.com to help collect voting pledges and to distribute information.

“If they don’t see that their vote has been received, then we want to be an assistance to them to making sure that the vote that they cast through the mail is received, and that’s why we want people to vote early,” May said.

