Feds: Mass. man faked own death to avoid CARES Act fraud charges

Providence, RI (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man is accused of faking his own death to avoid federal charges of fraud and conspiracy for his alleged participation in a conspiracy to defraud the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Andover’s David Adler Staveley, 53, who also uses the names Kurt David Sanborn and David Sanborn, was indicted on three counts of bank fraud and one count each of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, false statements to influence the Small Business Administration, aggravated identity theft, and failure to appear in court as required.

It is alleged that Staveley and Andrew Butziger, 52, of Warwick, Rhode Island, conspired to seek forgivable loans guaranteed by the SBA, claiming to have dozens of employees earning wages at four different business, three restaurants and an electronics business, entities when, in fact, there were no employees working for any of the businesses. Additionally, Staveley posed as his brother in real estate transactions, according to federal investigators.

Following his arrest on May 5, Staveley was released by the court on unsecured bond with certain travel restrictions but violated the terms when he traveled to Connecticut without the approval of the court or United States Probation, according to federal investigators. On May 11, the court ordered Staveley to home confinement with GPS monitoring. Staveley cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and fled, according to federal investigators.

According to the indictment, Staveley staged his suicide by leaving suicide notes with associates and in his car, which he left unlocked and parked by the Atlantic Ocean, according to federal investigators. From May 26 until July 23, Staveley traveled to various states using false identities and stolen license plates before being apprehended by the United States Marshals Service in Georgia, according to federal investigators.

According to court documents, Butziger has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. A court date has not yet been scheduled.

