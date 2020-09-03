Webster Groves neighbors mailed anonymous letter asking them to remove Black Lives Matter signs

National & World

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KMOV) — Webster Groves residents told News 4 they were offended after hearing some of their neighbors with Black Lives Matter signs in their yards were mailed an anonymous letter asking for the removal of those signs.

“I was appalled and sadden and discouraged to think that that might be someone in my community who would go to that length to make someone feel, unwelcomed and unwanted in our community,” said Erin Gunn.

Gunn said the letter isn’t deterring her from keeping her sign up.

“It means that I’m an ally, and Black lives matter and society doesn’t reflect that right now,” she said.

The letter starts off by saying people have a right to exercise their First Amendment right. But, it takes a turn when it states that certain political signs could have a negative impact on property value.

The letter ends with saying “enough already” and is asking neighbors to remove their signs, and keep their political views inside their homes.

“People pretending that they’re neighbors when in fact they’re not neighbors,” said David Everson.

Gerry Welch, the mayor of Webster Groves, said the letter is off base and inaccurate.

“Whoever it is, has a particular political point of view behind this,” Welch said.

She said this person is trying to incite fear in a community that openly supports BLM.

“If you drive around here you’ll see a lot of signs about Black Lives Matter, thanking health care workers, Suffragettes, it’s all here,” she said.

News 4 found complaints about this type of chain letter isn’t happening in just St. Louis but in other suburban areas across the country.

“We do know the letters are going out not just in our own community but many other communities around the country,” said Welch.

