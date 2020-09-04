5 things to know for September 4: Covid-19, election, protests, economy, Hong Kong

National & World

1. Coronavirus

A key model predicts the US will see 410,000 Covid-19 deaths by January, less than a year after the coronavirus established itself on American soil. A lot can happen before then, but experts aren’t confident we’ll have a vaccine ready by Election Day. President Trump has repeatedly put pressure on the FDA to furnish a vaccine by then, but doctors say even a highly effective vaccine — one that could blow through clinical trials — probably wouldn’t be available until December. Around the world, Brazil has surpassed 4 million coronavirus cases, and New Zealand has recorded its first Covid-19 death in more than three months.

2. Election 2020

Russia is trying to sow doubt about the integrity of the upcoming US elections. That’s the unsettling warning in an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security. Russian entities are allegedly amplifying false mail-in voting claims pushed by President Trump to try to raise questions about election integrity and erode public trust in the voting process. Now, Facebook, which recently said it detected Russian meddling on its platform, says it will label misinformation about the election and voting — though it will still let politicians run lies in ads. Meantime, people are already receiving mail-in ballots for November’s races. Check your state’s mail-in ballot application deadline here.

3. Protests

A Portland man wanted in the fatal shooting of a supporter of a right-wing group during recent clashes was himself shot and killed last night as police tried to apprehend him. He appeared to admit to the earlier killing. As unrest continues to plague the Oregon city, three members of its voluntary police oversight body have resigned over the escalating tensions. Meanwhile, Joe Biden visited Kenosha and talked with relatives of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot and seriously wounded there. Wisconsin’s governor said the visit was “night and day” compared with President Trump’s earlier visit. In Rochester, New York, the mayor says seven officers involved in the March arrest of a Black man who was pinned to the ground and later died have been suspended. Daniel Prude’s death came to the national forefront this week after his family demanded accountability in his case.

4. Stimulus

The White House is looking to avoid a government shutdown as Congress digs in for more tense negotiations over the next round of coronavirus aid. The sides need to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown by the end of September. The White House told lawmakers it wants a stopgap measure to keep the government afloat until mid-December, which means the current Congress — with the Senate controlled by Republicans — would be on the hook to approve a bill for President Trump to sign, even if he loses the election. A longer stopgap measure would benefit Democrats if Joe Biden wins and his party wins back the Senate. At the same time, stimulus talks are stalled: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s $2.2 trillion proposal was rejected by the White House and GOP leaders, and Senate Republicans will try next week to push their $500 billion relief plan.

5. Hong Kong

Students are returning to school in Hong Kong, raising new questions about the scope of that controversial national security law. About 24 arrests have been made since the law went into effect at the end of June. That includes four student activists who were arrested over social media posts. Hong Kong has some of the best universities in Asia, but the law has made unclear what can legally be said and taught in a classroom. Schools have already been ordered by the government to remove books that contain content “which is outdated or involves the four crimes under the law,” as well as works by several prominent pro-democracy activists.

