U.S. attorney’s office: Oregon man sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) — A retired attorney will spend two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

Bruce L. Lamon, 66, was sentenced on Monday to 24 months in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release. The U.S. attorney’s office said Lamon pleaded guilty in April 2019 to evading payment of his taxes from 2008 through 2013.

Lamon has been ordered to pay $744,339 in back taxes to the IRS.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Lamon worked as a commercial litigator at a law firm in Honolulu for 30 years, then retired in 2012 and moved to Hillsboro.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Lamon committed numerous affirmative acts to evade his tax obligations between Nov. 2012 to Dec. 2015.

To evade payment of his taxes, Lamon paid cash for vehicles, titling them in his former spouse’s name, as well as paid rental properties with cash using an LLC registered in Hawaii, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

After Lamon was indicted in Oct. 2018, the U.S. attorney’s office said he failed to appear for his arraignment.

Lamon reportedly bought a burner cell phone, rented a car, and hid from federal law enforcement officers for six weeks. IRS agents tracked Lamon’s movements and arrested him when he returned the rental car, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“Tax cheats steal from all of us” said United States Attorney Billy J. Williams. “This defendant chose greed over paying his taxes. Thanks to the excellent work of the IRS, this disgraced lawyer was caught and will now serve time.”

