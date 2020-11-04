Thousands raised for business struggling through COVID-19 resurgence mitigations

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Rock Island, IL (WQAD) — Resurgence mitigations have begun in Region 2, which includes the Quad Cities. One business downtown Rock Island has started an online fundraiser to keep the doors open, according to the owner.

Within a day, supporters had raised $3,255 for Rozz-Tox, a live music venue that serves coffee by day, and drinks by night.

Owner Benjamin Fawks said they had planned to reopen the inside of the establishment by November 11, but resurgence mitigations have put a dent in their plans. Indoor service is affected with the stricter regulations.

Fawks said they’ve earned about 40% of what they normally would outside of pandemic times.

Illinois has Business Interruption Grants available for small businesses to provide financial relief due to COVID-19 impacts.

On a map of “disproportionately impacted areas” parts of Rock Island County were included.

According to the state of Illinois, $70 million of a $220 million round of grants is aimed at providing assistance to disproportionately impacted areas.

“I’m going to be honest with you,” read Fawks’ message to patrons, “… I don’t know how long we can last, although we intend on doing everything we can to try.”

Fawks said Rozz Tox has applied for a grant from the state, and is “waiting for that with fingers crossed.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.