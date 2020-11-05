Foxwoods launches casino floor just for 55+ patrons

National & World

CONNETICUT, USA (Hartford Business Journal ) — Foxwoods Resort Casino in Ledyard announced Wednesday it has set aside one of its gaming floors on weekends exclusively for customers 55 and up.

Older patrons have the run of the Rainmaker Casino floor on weekends in November from 10 a.m. to midnight. Foxwoods said it was the first casino in the nation to offer an exclusive casino for seniors.

Special sanitizing measures will be taken in the facility to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Foxwoods said.

“The safety of our loyal patrons has been our number one priority since reopening on June 1, and we are excited to offer them this exclusive experience where they can relax and play in a safe, frequently sanitized environment,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations.

Foxwoods Resort Casino saw its slot revenue drop 6.8% in September compared to August and slide 23% from the September 2019 total, as both of the state’s casinos suffered visitor declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

