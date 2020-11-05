High school taking steps to help students after more than half falling behind

National & World

New Britain, CT (WFSB) — A New Britain high school is taking steps to make sure every student succeeds.

Many parents know that remoter learning presents several barriers for students.

Recent data at E.C. Goodwin Technical High School shows some alarming numbers. Only 45 percent are doing well with the hybrid model compared to 55 percent who are not on track to pass their courses.

The principal says this doesn’t mean these students can’t pass, but it’s a wake-up call.

At Goodwin Tech, you may find that behind every student who’s doing well with remote learning, there’s a parent laying the ground rules at home.

“It’s the same thing, the same thing. Get up early, get out the computer,” said Clara Caixto.

The senior student says she’s not a fan of the hybrid learning model, but she’s navigating it fine.

However, according to the school, more than half the students are falling behind.

“I’m not surprise, I’m honestly not,” said Callie Brannen.

Yet, Principal Dr. Anabelle Diaz finds this data troubling.

“There’s definitely not a content issues, a processing issue. It’s not because they can’t learn the content,” Dr. Diaz said.

It’s why she sent a letter to parents revealing 55 percent of students are behind on multiple courses.

Of that figure, about 22 percent are chronically absent.

To get those students back on track, the school says it launched interventions at every corner.

While there are class periods dedicated to giving extra help with subjects, there are workshops for understanding remote learning platforms and the school does wellness visits for students showing low engagement.

No matter how far behind, Dr. Diaz says no student will fail this first semester because of its no-failure policy.

“We’re going to afford students approximately ten weeks to make sure that they catch up on their work,” Dr. Diaz said.

The school is not giving a pass for putting in hard work, but say it’s trying to be empathetic by being somewhat flexible with students as they navigate through a new way of learning.

Dr. Diaz says she wants students who are falling behind to understand that their education is an investment and they have to put in the hard work, whether at home or in school. She’s also encouraging parents to check in with their students’ progress.

