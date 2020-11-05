Woman puts up COVID-19 memorial in front of her home

National & World

Mighigan, USA (WNEM) — More than 300 American flags sit on the front lawn of one woman’s Fenton home.

“Those are flags to put a tribute to each person that passed because of the virus,” said Karen, a Fenton resident.

She wanted to share her story, but not her full identity.

She said each flag represents a life that was cut short from COVID-19 in Genesee County.

“It just keeps climbing and you can’t put it into perspective until you see it type thing,” Karen said.

She hopes the display will help people understand the coronavirus impacts people in Mid-Michigan. She said the memorial even shocked some of her neighbors.

“I saw my neighbors as I was putting the flags up and they said, ‘really Karen, that many?’ And I said, ‘yeah.’ Because they thought that Detroit, Chicago, New York, they didn’t realize that in Genesee County it was that many,” Karen said.

The Genesee County virus death toll keeps growing.

Karen said she even ran out of traditional flags. So she had to start putting up pink ones in their place. It’s something she is not happy to do.

Karen has worked in the healthcare field most of her life and hopes this display can make people take the pandemic a little more seriously.

“Like I said before, I’m a nurse. I worked 44 years as a nurse. Trust me, this is nothing to be playing around with. This stuff is serious. If you don’t wear your mask and you don’t stay away from other people enough and be respectful, it’s not just for you. It’s for the other person. Think about your fellow man,” Karen said.

As of Nov. 4, there were 322 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

