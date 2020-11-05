Woman says she fought off coyote with a pitchfork

National & World

East Haddam, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut wildlife officials are investigating after a woman reported she was attacked by a coyote in October.

An East Haddam woman says on October 22, she was attacked by a coyote and fought off the animal with a pitchfork before her donkey kicked it.

The woman says the coyote bit her boot, but she was not bitten or scratched.

The unidentified woman says she notified an East Haddam Animal Control Officer who says he contacted state police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The victim said later the same day, she was driving in her car near her home when she saw the animal and attempted to run it over, but it ran off. She was then notified by her neighbors who said they encountered the animal who exhibited similar aggressive behavior.

The woman told DEEP officers that the neighbors located the coyote on her property and shot and killed it.

The East Haddam Animal Control Officer was contacted again, and the coyote was disposed of with no testing recommended.

The victim told DEEP officers that while she was not bitten or scratched, she had possible exposure to the animal’s saliva, so she is undergoing post-exposure rabies treatments as a precaution as advised by her doctor.

