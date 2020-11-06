55 years in the same job for Doane football, Denny McElravy wouldn’t have it any other way

National & World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Denny McElravy is the backbone of Doane football and that might be selling it short. As the equipment manager he makes sure everything works and is in place everyday at practice and on gameday. He knows what he’s doing too, Denny has 55 years of experience.

He started back in 1965, it was a side job back then because he worked for the gas company. At 83 years old he has since retired from that position but not the one with the football team. He says it keeps him young.

He doesn’t have any plans of hanging it up either, he did try once, that didn’t work out. In 2005 he disagreed with the coach and decided he had enough. That was on a Saturday, by Monday he was back. He also became a paid employee for the first time that week. The first 40 years he did it simply for the love of those around him. He still does it for that same reason, but he also makes $1200 a year. There were a few other perks too that were thrown in then.

McElravy is someone who used to a challenge, he spent a year in the hospital as a kid after he was diagnosed with polio. Because of that, one of his legs is shorter than the other, only by a half inch now. It was more severe when he was a kid, doctors pulled and pulled on that shorter leg, at one point he was in a half body cast for six months. It covered his entire lower body.

Doane recently bought him a cart to help get around, Denny loves it and made sure we saw it before leaving the day we shot this story.

His back has been acting up lately, in fact he missed a game this season for the first time since 1985.

