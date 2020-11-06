Man develops new way to hand out candy for Halloween

National & World

Rock Island, IL (WQAD) — Trick-or-treaters hit the treats across the Quad Cities Saturday night, and the COVID-19 pandemic presented several changes.

If you took a walk down 21st Avenue in Rock Island, you might be shocked by what you find.

Tony Gonzales decorated his front yard for Halloween for the first time this year. He wanted to create something original.

“As you can see I kinda went a little insane, but in a good way,” Gonzales said.”

Gonzales said it took him about a month to put all of the decorations together. He looked online for ideas and inspiration, but made all of his purchases on a budget.

“Everything I did on the cheap. Either yard sales or just dollar type store stuff,” he said.

All of those items helped Gonzales tell a story in his front yard.

And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzales knew just the right trick to dish out his treats.

“I created the tongue first, but I didn’t know what the creature was going to be,” Gonzales said. “We tested it out last night. Works very well, comes straight down the mouth right into the kids’ bag.”

This process tested his creativity.

“Halloween I think was the perfect example for us to really test kind of our resolve a little bit and figure out ways to do it safely and help kids enjoy it,” Gonzales said.

But, he was rewarded with a child’s smile.

“We can all find ways to continue to enjoy what we love doing but be safe about it,” Gonzales said.

Which is the proof that maybe this part of 2020 isn’t quite so scary.

Gonzales said if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, he would not have created his display. He said plans are already in the works for how he’ll decorate for Christmas.

