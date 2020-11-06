Small turkeys in high demand as families scale down Thanksgiving in pandemic

National & World

Lancaster, MA (WBZ) — Millions of Americans are expected to have much smaller gatherings this Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. Fewer mouths to feed, means smaller turkeys are in high demand for Thanksgiving dinner.

At Bob’s Turkey Farm in Lancaster, Massachusetts their small flightless birds — have been flying off the shelves. Co-owner Susan Miner said, “we can barely keep up with products that we’re selling.”

Miner said their smaller turkeys, weighing 12-14 pounds, are already sold-out three weeks from Thanksgiving. “In a normal year we wouldn’t sell out until probably the week before Thanksgiving.”

Bob’s isn’t the only farm dealing with increased demand. Miner says she’s hearing the same thing from other local farms. “They’re having the same problems we are. They don’t have enough staff to go around, and they just can’t keep up with the demand.”

To keep up with demand, Miner says they are also offering to split larger turkeys for people who don’t need the entire bird for a smaller thanksgiving dinner. “People just aren’t getting the big crowds together,” said Miner. “It’s individual families, four or five people, maybe.”

While the demand is picking up, Miner said they will be able to fulfill their orders. “Day-to-day, we’re trying to just keep up,” Miner said.

