Wisconsin drops sexual assault charges against Jacob Blake

National & World

The state of Wisconsin on Friday dropped their sexual assault charge against Jacob Blake, according to court records.

Blake made his appearance in court via Zoom.

According to the criminal complaint, Blake unlawfully entered a home on May 3 and sexually assaulted a woman in her bedroom before leaving with her vehicle.

The woman told police Blake had physically assaulted her several times over the past eight years, the complaint said, which was filed in July.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct and domestic abuse and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Blake was shot multiple times during an altercation with police in August in Kenosha, which left him paralyzed.

The charges were prior to and unrelated to the shooting.

A video clip of the incident shows an officer shooting Blake as he tries to enter the driver’s side door of an SUV. His three children — 3, 5 and 8 — were in the car at the time.

Protests over police brutality and systemic racism erupted after the video began circulating on social media. Blake is Black and the officer who shot him is White.

The 29-year-old is “in a spinal injury rehabilitation center in Chicago,” attorney Patrick Cafferty said last month.

CNN has reached out to Blake’s attorney for comment.