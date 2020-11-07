Omaha company repurposes campaign signs post-election

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (WOWT ) — Do you know what you’re doing with your political yard sign this weekend?

A science and technology nonprofit could use it.

When it comes to campaign signs, many only see republican or democrat.

“I’ve seen them all over town,” said Eric Kaplan of Made New Makerspace.

But the guys at made New Makerspace see plastic and metal.

“And I know from projects that I’ve done personally how versatile corrugated plastic can be, so I shot an email over to Jim,” Kaplan said.

“The list of things you can do is almost endless,” said Jim Clements, also with Makerspace.

As the election cycle winds down, they’re collecting hundreds of these signs every day.

They’ll be used to help disadvantaged students explore interests in science, technology, engineering, or math disciplines.

Coroplast can cost them between $20 to $40 depending on the quality.

These signs can become anything for free.

And not only does this keep them out of landfills; it could contribute to someone’s career.

Jim and Eric have collected about 700 signs so far, hopefully enough to last them until the next election.

Whether you want to reuse or upcycle your campaign sign, there will come a time where you have to take it down.

According to Omaha city code, you are required to take them down seven days after a respective election.

You can drop your signs off in a couple of spots across Omaha.

“Made New Makerspace” has bins at its Millard workshop: 14247 S Street.

“Exist Green” in Dundee: 4914 Underwood Avenue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.