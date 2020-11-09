Louisville’s holiday cave returns this week with more than 3 million lights

National & World

LOUISVILLE, KY (WLKY) — For those of you pro-celebrating Christmas well before Thanksgiving, holiday fun begins this week under Louisville. Yes, under.

The city’s MEGA Cavern has been lit up every year for more than a decade — this year with more than 3 million lights.

It’s a 30-minute ride through 17 miles of underground passageways. You can expect to see more than 850 holiday-themed displays.

Visitors can either ride the “Christmas Express” or drive their own vehicle through the display.

Those riding in their own car will have an easy time social distancing with coronavirus cases still on the rise in the city.

Cave officials did say the Christmas Express will have a new loading procedure to help with social distance and keep different parties separated. It is an open-top trailer.

The holiday tradition begins Nov. 13 and ends Jan. 3.

Organizers said tickets should be purchased online ahead of arrival.

