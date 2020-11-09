Police: 14 people arrested, 16 vehicles towed during speed racing events in Portland

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — More than a dozen people were arrested Sunday evening following illegal street racing activity throughout Portland.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of 400-plus vehicles gathering for speed racing events in the area of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 122nd Avenue.

According to police, there has been a recent uptick in street takeovers, where people block traffic to perform stunts. Police said participants and spectators at these illegal speed racing events have become more aggressive toward officers.

Throughout Sunday evening, police said officers made numerous traffic stops and prompted participants to move repeatedly.

According to police, illegal street racing activity reportedly took place on the top deck of the Fremont Bridge, the Interstate Bridge, Sunset Highway tunnel, and multiple intersections including Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard/Northeast Columbia Boulevard, North Marine Drive/North Portsmouth Avenue, and North Lombard Street/North Ramsey Boulevard.

In the Goodwill parking lot on NE Sandy Boulevard, police said people were seen riding on the hoods of vehicles as they drove recklessly.

In total, 16 vehicles were towed and 14 people were arrested overnight.

Police said three juveniles were detained in a stolen vehicle and released to their parents with a future court date.

The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:

Eric Rios, 19, of Salem, charged with reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Juan Magana, 24, of Salem, charged with reckless driving.

Randy Lester, 21, of Seattle, charged with two counts of reckless driving.

Alejandro Murphy, 24, unknown residence, charged with reckless driving and driving while suspended.

Isaac Alverado-Martinez, 19, unknown residence, charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit-and-run), reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Clayton Galloway, 23, of Lebanon, charged with attempt to elude police officer, reckless driving, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Elizabeth Bridgewater, 24, unknown residence, charged with attempt to elude police officer and reckless endangerment.

Adan Alejandreds-Ayala, 20, of Portland, charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, and attempt to elude police officer.

Kailey Morton, 22 of Rio Linda, California, charged with reckless driving.

Chanel Massey, 21, of Portland, charged with reckless driving, attempt to elude police officer, third-degree escape, and interfering with a police officer.

Gunther Orozco, 20, unknown residence, charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

