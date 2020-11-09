President-elect Biden implores all Americans to wear masks to curtail virus, says ‘our country is under threat’
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Biden implores all Americans to wear masks to curtail virus, says ‘our country is under threat.’
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Biden implores all Americans to wear masks to curtail virus, says ‘our country is under threat.’
Comments
2 Comments
I love the sound of President Elect Biden, can’t wait to be able to call him President Biden in 70+ days and watch tantrump slither off to his golf club to await indictment!
That’s it ??? The sound scientific advice from “Candidate” Biden is “wear a mask” ??? The same advice I doled out in March and April- only to be harassed and bullied by Barney’s peanut gallery around here ! Is it safe to say that I can now declare myself “President BGHW” ??? Take the mantel off President Trumps fireplace and parade myself around as the self proclaimed victor of the US 2020 elections- because I have the answer to America’s China Virus problem… “wear a mask” !!! Thank You for your support- now Demokrat supporters get to the back of the line- we believers in science will now prepare ourselves for the China Virus Vaccine- the one that Kommie Harris said she wouldn’t trust – wouldn’t take- would rather take her chances with the CV ! Goody-Goody… that leaves more for me and my smarty pants friends !