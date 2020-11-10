Former guard accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

National & World

HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) — A former corrections officer at Dauphin County Prison has been charged with one count of institutional sexual assault after investigators determined she had a sexual relationship with an inmate, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed on Oct. 28.

Kayli King, 25, of the 100 block of Ashford Drive, Enola, was charged after an investigation requested by Dauphin County Prison Security, the complaint states.

A guard at the prison recognized King, a former corrections officer at the prison, while monitoring a video visits on Sunday, Oct. 4, the complaint states. King was visiting a male inmate at the time.

Investigators reviewed the inmate’s messages and discovered several text exchanges between he and King, the complaint says. Some of the messages “appeared to be more than sexting and imagination” and implied the two were having physical encounters, according to the complaint.

Investigators accessed King’s work records from December 2019, when one of the encounters referenced in messages between King and the inmate was said to have occurred. King volunteered to work an overtime shift on the inmate’s cell block on the night the encounter was said to have occurred, according to the complaint.

Investigators also were able to identify King as the visitor in the video with the inmate by comparing her photo to a screenshot taken from the video, the complaint says.

Investigators also interviewed another guard at the prison who was rumored to have served as a lookout for King while she and the inmate had a physical encounter, the complaint states.

In an interview with investigators, King allegedly admitted to having a romantic relations with the inmate and said she performed oral sex on him on less than six occasions.

The inmate initially tried to protect King in interviews with investigators, according to the complaint. But in a subsequent interview with him conducted after speaking to King, he allegedly admitted to having a relationship with her, the complaint states.

He said the oral sex was consensual, and that there was no sexual intercourse, according to the complaint. He said he did not know how many times he and King engaged in oral sex but estimated it was about five times, the complaint states.

