Hawai’i Island Police launch body cam program

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii County, USA (KITV) — The Hawaii County Police Department (HPD) officially launched its body camera program Monday.

Officers in South Hilo, Kona, and Puna were wearing the cameras Monday. Other districts will follow through the end of the year.

The department says officers will activate cameras when they make contact with the public in a law enforcement capacity. That includes traffic stops, during arrests, and responding to calls.

Videos will be kept on file for at least two years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.