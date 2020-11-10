‘Make A Wish Foundation’ grants wish for Kansas boy

National & World

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/KSMO) — Through the Make A Wish Foundation, nearly 9,000 local children have had their wishes granted.

Often, critically ill children go on a trip or want to be something for a day. However, Monday’s wish was a bit different.

A swing seems like such a simple thing, however, for children with special needs, a playground can feel like an exclusive place.

“It just made sense that that is what he’d chose,” Mother Elizabeth Dunn said. “He’d do something for somebody else.”

Dunn is the mother of 13-year-old Bronson.

The 8th grader was born more than two months premature and cannot walk or talk. Despite that, Bronson is a popular kid at Aubry Bend Middle School in Overland Park.

“Regardless of where he’s at, in the hallways, everybody would know his name,” Teacher Elizabeth Jess Almquist said. “He’s a force for sure.”

Bronson and his family decided that an inclusive swing set for his school would be the perfect wish.

In front of his teachers, family, and many who helped make his wish possible, Bronson got to swing just like his classmates.

His brothers and sister helped get him going, and the hope is that classmates will be encouraged to play with Bronson and other children with special needs.

“Every time he smiles and is so happy, it just makes you feel so good about yourself to be able to give him something,” Dunn said.

The joy Bronson feels now will be something that spreads for years to come.

“Just knowing that his life means something and that kids like him are not invisible and they add value to our communities and to their peers at school,” Dunn said.

