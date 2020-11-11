Homemade explosives found inside an abandoned trailer in San Benito County

National & World

Late Monday night, San Benito County Sheriff Deputies investigated a disturbance happening on Sunnyslope Road in Hollister. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an abandoned trailer on the property that was filled with 20 homemade, firework explosives.

San Benito County Sheriff Captain and Public Information Officer, Eric Taylor explained the person or persons had tied multiple fireworks together to create larger explosives, two of which had shrapnel inside. Due to the number of explosives, the department reached out for assistance from the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb team.

Taylor said the explosives were found sitting in water, which according to the Monterey County bomb team, made them even more of a threat.

The bomb team transported the devices to the local shooting range where they detonated them.

No arrests have been made at this time. The San Benito County Sheriff’s office is looking for the person or person’s behind this crime. The last person to live on the property was evicted in September. Investigators are working with the property owners to determine who may have had access to this trailer over the last few months. Whoever is responsible for the homemade explosives are facing multiple felony charges, including possessing an improved explosive device.

