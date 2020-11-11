Portland Public Schools reports enrollment this year is down by more than 1,500 students

National & World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Many districts across the state have seen significant enrollment drops during the pandemic and that could mean future funding cuts for schools.

Portland Public Schools is the latest district to release its numbers.

Current enrollment at PPS is 43,988, according to a document attached to the latest school board agenda. That’s down by 1,552 students, compared to last school year.

More than half of that dip is attributed to fewer kids enrolling in grades kindergarten and first. More parents are holding their kids back in those early grades, with hopes of school looking more normal next year. That’s according to other district leaders FOX 12 spoke with about enrollment.

FOX 12 recently spoke with the communications and community relations coordinator for Newberg Public Schools about the drop in enrollment. He said state funding is based on enrollment and that’s why this trend is concerning.

“You are funded based on your highest attendance, based on the past two school years,” said Gregg Koskela with Newberg Public Schools. “This year, we’re significantly under but we can expect to receive funding based on last year’s numbers because they were at the higher level.”

Other factors affecting enrollment in many districts are students transferring to online charter schools and more parents homeschooling.

District leaders across the state are hoping more kids come back next year, so big cuts don’t have to be made.

