Rapper ‘Mo3’ dies after being shot in broad daylight on I-35 in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the homicide of 28-year-old Melvin A. Noble, also known as the rapper Mo3.

Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Dallas, police said.

The suspect, described by police as an “adult Black male,” got out of his car and approached Noble while he was sitting in a car. Noble exited the vehicle and began running south on the freeway while the suspect chased him and fired multiple rounds at him, according to the police.

Noble was struck multiple times before the suspect fled in a dark-colored sedan. Noble was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

An innocent bystander, who police say is an “adult male” who was just sitting in his vehicle, was also shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect remains at large.

“Empire has lost a member of our family today — Dallas’ own Mo3,” Empire, Noble’s label, said in a statement on social media.

“We share this horrible loss with Mo3’s family, team and fans. His infectious personality and unrivaled talent brought joy and therapy to his legions of followers across the country. We can only hope to continue his legacy and push forward with the same energy that Mo3 shared with the world. Long Live Mo3.”

Noble released his first album titled “Shottaz Reloaded” in 2016, and has since gone on to release five more albums. His latest album, “Badazz MO3,” came out this year.