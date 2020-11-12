Volunteers bundle household goodies to help local heroes

National & World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Weather dampened and even delayed a Veterans Day delivery but not the spirit in which a donation will be given.

Volunteers with Georgia’s Own Credit Union assembled cleaning supply kits to deliver to local veterans. Approximately 350 homeless veterans living on the campus of the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO) will receive the kits Friday.

The VEO can only accommodate roughly 100 residents at a time. It provides housing and meals for those on its campus. The cleaning supplies are in demand so veterans can keep their individual units clean, especially during the pandemic. This facility enables the veterans to get back on their feet and into permanent housing.

In addition to the 350 cleaning kits going to the VEO, Georgia’s Own is also supporting 90Works in Albany with 50 kits for its veterans program.

Included in the kits are all-purpose spray, gloves, liquid detergent, fabric softeners, dish towels, paper towels, sponges, toilet brushes and other items. Georgia’s Own employees included a letter of appreciation in the bundles so the veterans know others appreciate their sacrifice and service.

The kits will be distributed Friday morning at VEO on West Lake Avenue N.E. in Atlanta.

