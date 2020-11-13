Costco tells shoppers to wear face covering or shop elsewhere

National & World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — The White House’s coronavirus task force has put Georgia back in the red as cases rise to 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, giving the state the 40th highest rate in the country.

“We’ve shown to the rest of the country I think and the world that we can reopen safely,” said Governor Brian Kemp at a press conference while speaking about Georgia being awarded the best place to do business in the country for the eighth straight year.

According to medical professionals, masks are our biggest weapon against the virus but many in the state haven’t been able to wear a face covering due to medical reasons.

Now Costco says that won’t be a sufficient reason anymore.

Costco CEO Walter Craig Jelinek stated effective Nov. 16, “we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at Costco locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield.”

The Governor at the press conference was quick to reassure big business the state is well-equipped to handle any COVID-19 flare ups.

“Even though we’ve seen a small uptick in hospitalizations I had a call with the metro Atlanta CEO’s and none of them are concerned, they have everything under control,” said Gov. Kemp.

That hasn’t stopped people online from calling out those who try to enforce any type of face coverings as overreaching.

With cases on the rise and Thanksgiving around the corner, Atlanta could see an even bigger uptick in cases as Airbnb says Atlanta sits in the top five travel destinations for the long weekend.

“We’re in a really good spot but I want to urge my fellow citizens to continue to be vigilant, wear your mask when you’re in public events,” said Gov. Kemp.

Costco said they realize it may be inconvenient for some but believe the added safety is worth the inconvenience.

