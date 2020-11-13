Traffic to be light this year due to COVID-19, AAA expects

National & World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — Thanksgiving travel will be light this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with travel volume expected to be at its lowest point since the Great Recession in 2008, according to AAA.

In Oregon, the not-for-profit organization expects 742,000 people to travel for the holiday but warns the number could be lower due a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, including more than 1,000 new cases reported on Thursday. In Oregon, roughly 637,000 travelers are expected drive to their holiday destinations. Most people will wait until the last-minute to decide whether to the trip, according to AAA.

“Many would-be Thanksgiving travelers are taking a wait-and-see approach,” Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said. “For those who are considering a trip, most will go by car, which provides flexibility leading up to the day of departure.”

Those who decide to hit the road for Thanksgiving will find the cheapest gas prices for the holiday since 2016. The national average for regular is about 50 cents a gallon less than last year, and the Oregon average is about 70 cents less, according to AAA. The Thanksgiving holiday period is defined Nov. 25 to Nov. 29. Read the organization’s full report here.

