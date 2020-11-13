Video show dirt bike and ATV riders attacking man in South Boston

National & World

Boston, MA (WBZ) — A violent assault on the streets of South Boston was captured on video. Police are now asking the public to help identify those involved.

Video released by Boston Police shows a group of people riding dirt bikes and four-wheelers near Dorchester Street and West 4th Street on Monday night just after 8 p.m. A man then runs into the video and stumbles, falling to the ground.

Several of the riders proceed to hit and kick the man and strike him with their bikes, circling back multiple times.

The victim was able to walk away from the scene, but was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries to his arms, shoulders, back, and head.

Neighbors said the assault was frightening, but the sight and sound of ATVs and dirt bikes on a public street is actually familiar.

“I have seen them drive by before, yeah. I have also seen them before I think on Newbury Street as well,” one man said.

People in the area are disappointed by the behavior captured in the video.

“People just don’t care anymore,” one woman said. “At one time, people cared about other people, and that seems not to happen anymore. Society is crazy.”

Police are hoping for help identifying those involved. Anybody with information can call Boston Police detectives at (617) 343-4742 or anonymously call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

