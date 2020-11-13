‘Walking miracle’: Man survives COVID and 2 lung transplants

National & World

Albuquerque, NM (KOAT) — Arthur Sanchez took a deep breath and told his story. The amazing part is that he’s able to breathe and talk at all.

“I’m a fighter and I’m a strong believer in faith I think I’m a walking miracle,” Sanchez said.

He said this spring multiple family members contracted COVID. Sanchez said at first, he didn’t take seriously.

“Like any other virus it’s going to go away and I was a healthy individual other than being a little overweight and having mild high blood pressure,” he said.

Then Sanchez got it. He went to University of New Mexico Hospital to fight it and spent months in the hospital.

Then he went to Arizona where he received a double lung transplant. Sanchez survived. His brother-in-law did not.

52-year-old Sanchez said he wanted to share his story to thank all the medical workers who saved his life, and to let the community know how deadly the virus can be.

