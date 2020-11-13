‘We were just walking and all of a sudden, just splash,’ Mother and daughter hit by eggs from SUV in Hendersonville share experience

National & World

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — Two of the women hit by eggs from an SUV in Hendersonville share their experience if it means helping the investigation.

Caren Neal and her daughter, Andie, were at Linear Park Tuesday night.

“We were just walking and all of a sudden, just splash,” Andie Neal said.

They took a minute to register what happened.

“We were shocked, and then we looked down, and we realized that was an egg, and then the sting of the pain started to set in,” Neal said.

They called it into police. It turns out they weren’t the first ones hit.

Hendersonville police said another woman was hit earlier that night in the eye, which sent her to the hospital.

It happened in a neighborhood four miles from the park.

Andie and her mom don’t know the woman, but she’s been on their minds.

“I’ve been thinking about her a lot though. I can’t imagine,” Neal said.

The bruises from that night are still there.

“I got hit in the side of my stomach here. It felt like a punch to the gut,” Andie said.

“I got hit right here in the leg, and I was telling her it almost felt like, you know, you got shot because it was just stinging and you didn’t know what it was,” Caren, her mom, said.

The two women wanted to share a message with those who threw the eggs.

“They need to be held responsible because now they’ve seriously injured somebody,” Andie said.

“And they may not think it hurts that bad to throw an egg at someone, but trust me, it hurts badly,” Caren said.

