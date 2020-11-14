High school student killed in shooting, sibling injured

National & World

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WFSB) — A high school student has died and a younger sibling was critically injured in a shooting that happened Friday night.

The school district alerted parents to the shooting in a letter Saturday morning, offering counseling services to families and staff members.

Police were called to a home at 104 North Main Street around 7 p.m. on Friday for the report of a shooting.

Two children were located inside the home, police said Friday night.

Arriving officers determined 43-year-old Naomi Bell had shot the children. A police report said they were 15 and 7 years old.

One child was found dead, and the other was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford where they are listed in critical condition.

Bell has been arrested and charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit murder. She’s being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Police have not said what her relationship is to the children.

State Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

