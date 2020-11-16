Las Vegas man sentenced to 2 years in prison after making threats to synagogue, LGBTQ communities

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Las Vegas man who made threats to a local synagogue and the LGBTQ community was sentenced to prison Friday.

Conor Climo, 24, was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich and FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse announced. Terms of his supervised release include mental health counseling and computer monitoring.

According to court documents, Climo was communicating with members of a white supremacist group Feuerkrieg Division. Prosecutors said the group encourages attacks on federal government, infrastructure, minorities and members of the LGBTQ community.

In online conversations from May 2019 to July 2019, Climo discussed setting fire to a Las Vegas synagogue and using Molotov cocktails, according to prosecutors. They said Climo also conducted surveillance on a bar located on Fremont Street he believed catered to the LGBTQ community.

“Our office is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and stop potential bias-motivated violence before it happens,” Trutanich said in a statement. “Here, law enforcement in Nevada identified the defendant’s threats of violence — which were motivated by hate and intended to intimidate our faith-based and LGBTQ communities — and took swift action to protect our communities and ensure justice.”

Climo pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to one count of possession of an unregistered fiream; namely, components to make a bomb. Climo was investigated by an FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“The primary mission of the FBI is to protect the American public from a terrorist attack,” Rouse said. “The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force is committed to protecting our community and I could not be more proud of the proactive work they did in this case. This is a great example of the best result in law enforcement by stopping violence before it can start.”

