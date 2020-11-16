Mom faces judge in connection with daughter’s death

National & World

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) — A mother in Plymouth accused of killing one of her children and hurting another faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

Mental health was the topic of 43-year-old Naomi Bell’s virtual hearing in New Britain.

Bell’s attorney said she recently had two mental health episodes. In both cases, she was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

She is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Police have not commented on her motive.

Flowers graced the Plymouth Town Green as the town prayed for the victims.

Police said that on Friday night, the 43-year-old Bell, who is a mother of three, shot two of her children. The third child wasn’t home at the time. Her husband also wasn’t home.

Bell’s 15-year-old daughter died. Her 7-year-old son remains in the hospital.

Bell’s attorney mentioned that she is a substitute teacher in one of the local school districts. Before that, she worked in a lab for 7 years. She does not have a criminal record.

Sunday night, multiple church congregations came together and hosted a vigil online inside a nearly empty Terryville Congregational Church to try and help the community heal.

Church leaders asked everyone to check in on one another, treat people with compassion, and understand that the healing process will likely take a very long time.

“You don’t want to reach out today, tomorrow, next week,” said Rev. Zack Mabe, Terryville Congregational Church. “We have to continue reaching out next year, five years from now, ten years from now.”

Bell is due back in court on Jan. 12, 2021.

