Restaurants scramble to set outdoor dining ahead of new restrictions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Less than 48 hours before the indoor dining ban takes effect in St. Louis County, several restaurant owners say they’re scrambling to create comfortable and safe outdoor dining spaces.

According to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, outdoor dining is still allowed but limited to 25 percent capacity. Danielle Zavradinos manages Peno, a southern Italian soul food restaurant in Clayton. She said her team is relying on outdoor dining to keep their doors open and employees on the payroll.

“I think emotions are running higher this time around,” Zavradinos said.

Peno has a tent set-up in its parking lot that can seat about 12 people at a time. She ordered the tent weeks ago, not knowing how crucial it would be come mid-November. The restaurant placed an order for a second tent to hopefully arrive this week but Zavradinos said it was much harder to find.

“People are actually clamoring to get inside the tent it’s a way for them to feel comfortable being in an outdoor space but also have some shelter from the elements,” Zavradinos said.

Paul Belmont owns Belmont Party Rentals and said tent sales are soaring. He said the the demand at St. Louis area restaurants and country clubs is so high that manufacturers are seeing about a three week delay on supply shipments.

“The problem is buying the inventory, the sidewalls I had to buy takes three weeks to get them in from the manufacturer the propane mushroom heaters, you can’t get those anymore,” Belmont said.

St. Louis County leaders ask that any business owner interested in putting a tent up contacts the St. Louis County Health Department. Local leaders want to ensure each outdoor space meets airflow and social distancing requirements. Dr. Sam Page’s office said health department employees are willing to work with business owners to ensure their spaces are compliant.

