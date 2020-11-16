“Studio Stroll” helps connect artists with clients during pandemic

National & World

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — More than 240 artists within the River Arts District opened their studio doors over the weekend, for an event that comes during tough economic times.

With precautions in place, such as masks and social distancing, the goal of the Fall Studio Stroll was to help kick-start the holiday sales season for these local creators.

From paintings to pottery, blown glass to woodworking, these artists were able to put their skills on display.

Local artist Cindy Walton, has been part of the district for about 10 years.

“For retail in general, getting out and meeting people and having them come out has been great,” said Walton of the event.

She said the pandemic didn’t hamper attendance, rather hundreds were excited to get out to the studios.

A lot of artists have been forced to rely on strictly online sales, and networking through social media. The lack of human interaction makes a difference when it comes to finding inspiration for their pieces too.

“It’s been tough. When we were kind of in isolation and away, a lot of us couldn’t get into the studios so we were finding other ways to make work at home and things like that,” said Walton.

If you would like to help these local artists through a monetary donation, you can do that by going to riverartsdistrict.com/donate

