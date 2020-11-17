Attorney to drop lawsuit after seeing police body cam video of man’s death

National & World

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX (KTVT) — An attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by Grand Prairie police officers plans to drop a federal lawsuit against the city.

It comes after body cam video first obtained by CBS 11 revealed that Carlos High Sr. attempted to grab a rifle before he died.

Attorney Kim T. Cole has fought for more than two years to see the body cam footage of the day High was killed by officers back in 2018.

“We wanted to know exactly what happened that day,” says Cole. “The family deserved transparency.”

Cole filed a federal lawsuit against the city on behalf of High’s family.

The 37-year-old man was mentally unstable at the time and his family’s attorney wanted proof the shooting was justified.

Last week, Cole finally saw the image of High reaching for a rifle in his lap just before officers fired.

“This is something that, had I known or the family known prior to today, we could have avoided filing the suit and countless hours of not only my time and that of community members, but also the city had to retain counsel in this case and so they racked up thousands of dollars in legal fees when the disclosure of this video could’ve been made a long time ago and we could’ve avoided being here,” says Cole.

Cole says she plans to drop a federal lawsuit filed against the city.

But she says the episode emphasizes the need for prompt transparency by police departments and the importance of mental health training among officers.

