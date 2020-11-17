Community seeking answers after ‘funny and outgoing’ 14-year-old Jesus Cervantez is shot, killed

National & World

Stockton, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A San Bernardino community is grieving after the unexpected loss of 14-year-old Jesus Cervantez.

The eighth-grader wanted to be a police officer and is being remembered for his kind acts throughout the community.

Known for being “funny and outgoing,” the 14-year-old was shot and killed on Nov. 10, and family and friends are still searching for answers nearly a week later.

They believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and are hoping the shooter will be caught.

“Jesus was such a blessing for so many people and will be deeply missed,” the family said.

Family members gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday to remember Cervantez and the impact he left.

“On his birthday, he fed the homeless around here,” said Norma, a family friend. “I could be a mile away and see him waving.”

Cervantez’s mother said he was just outside eating food with his cousin last Tuesday when adult men nearby got into some sort of altercation and one of them pulled out a gun.

“He never saw it coming,” said Cervantez’s mother, Suzie.

One of the men was shot and injured, and a bullet left the teen fatally wounded with a gunshot to the head.

Witnesses say the shooter got away in a burgundy car with gold trim, gold wheels and a damaged back bumper.

Cervantez leaves behind his mother, stepfather, two brothers and one sister.

San Bernardino Police are asking anyone with information to report it, so they can press charges against the person responsible. Reports can be made anonymously.

Donations are being accepted through GoFundMe for the 14-year-old’s funeral service.

