PD: Teens shot victim at smoke shop to avenge friend’s stabbing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT ) — UPDATE (November 17): Three teenagers are facing charges after they shot a man while seeking revenge for a friend’s stabbing.

Krishna Bhandari, 17, Kapil Basnet, 18, and Sujan Tamang, 16, are facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges for their roles in the incident.

On November 13 around 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the Derry Smoke Shop in the 5500 block of Derry Street in Swatara Township for a reported shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, a male victim was shot in the chest one time by an unknown man.

Police say that the victim is in critical condition, and is highly sedated and on a ventilator.

Bhandari, Basnet, and Tamang were taken into custody and interviewed by police.

Authorities say that through the interviews, they learned that the teenagers went to the smoke shop with the intent to assault or fight the victim in retaliation for a friend of theirs being stabbed several days ago.

According to the criminal complaint, the trio of teens collaborated with a group likely from outside the Harrisburg area to assault the person they believe had stabbed their friend.

Police say on November 13, while the group was looking for the person responsible for the stabbing, they located a similar vehicle outside the Derry Smoke Shop.

Upon arrival, the group began an altercation with those who were smoking outside the smoke shop, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities say that the shooting is not shown on video, but there is an obvious reaction on screen as people run away.

Police did not note which of the trio pulled the trigger, and all three are facing charges for their roles in the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550 or the Dauphin County 911 center at 717-558-6800.

