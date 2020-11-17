Tombstone and crypts vandalized at cemetery

National & World

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS) — The resting place for some of Shreveport’s most historic figures was targeted by vandals.

At least 2 crypts and 1 tombstone at Oakland Cemetery were vandalized over the weekend.

Cheryl White and fellow cemetery board member Gary Joiner, filed the police report around 2pm on Sunday. They were informed of the vandalism through a social media post.

White does not know if the markings on the graves were targeting specific families or just the most convenient to vandalize when entering the cemetery.

The cemetery only receives city-funding to maintain the grounds. The board will have to explore additional private funding to remove the graffiti.

White says the board consulted a specialist and are working to remove the graffiti.

KTBS contacted Shreveport Police for comment on the investigation. They did not have any updates at this time.

