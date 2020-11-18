Dekalb family, SWAT taunted by hackers through doorbell camera

National & World

Dekalb, GA (WGCL) — Doorbell video shows the moment a family is caught off guard as Dekalb County police surround their house.

“I didn’t know what was going on, scared to make any sudden moves,” said mother of three daughters Cristina Thompson.

Confusion and disbelief set in as police continued to ask for verification of the family’s address.

“They stated why they were there and that made it worse because maybe it’s the wrong address and somebody is hurt somewhere else,” said Cristina.

Cristina said around 10 officers surrounded her house because they had received a person shot call at her address.

What they didn’t know is that the person who made the call was watching their every move.

Voice over the camera to family: “Aye b****, yep I’m right in the camera look in the camera yes, what your pointing at.”

The Ring doorbell camera had been hacked and the family had been ‘swatted.’

“The fact that somebody would be childish enough to do something that could have taken somebody else’s life,” said Cristina.

Crying wolf and sending police to a person’s home is known as swatting.

