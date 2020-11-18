Free Thanksgiving meals being provided around Central Pennsylvania

National & World

PENNSYLVANIA, USA (WPMT) — Thanksgiving in 2020 is just another event that COVID-19 will impact.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade will be a virtual event. Travel plans are being changed.

Social distancing requirements are in place, and many restaurants have felt the strain and been forced to close amid the pandemic.

While many hotels, churches and organizations typically host free Thanksgiving meals and buffets, the number has been reduced in our area this year.

Some organizations have adjusted plans and are offering to-go meals on Thanksgiving.

Here is our list of the available events offering free Thanksgiving meals across Central Pennsylvania (if your event does not appear in our list, and you would like to be added, email us at news@fox43.com):

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Salvation Army Carlisle, My Brother’s Table

20 E Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA 17013

Thursday, Nov. 26th, 12:00-1:00

Take-out Thanksgiving dinner is free to anyone in need. Free daily meals provided throughout the week. For more details you can visit the Salvation Army’s website here.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

All You Can, Inc.

333 Market Street, Harrisburg

Saturday, November 21 from noon – 3:00 p.m.

Grab-and-go holiday meals will be distributed for free.

Bethesda Mission

611 Reily Street, Harrisburg

Thursday, November 26 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

To-go meals will be handed out to those in need.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Bright Side Baptist Church

515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster

Thursday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The dinner is take out only.

Columbia United Methodist Church

510 Walnut Street, Columbia

Thursday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The dinner is take out only. To reserve a dinner and schedule a pickup time, you may call the church office at 717-684-2356. The reservation deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.

St. Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church

2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster

Thursday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The dinner is for pick up.

YORK COUNTY

LifePath Christian Ministries

370 West Clarke Avenue, York

Thursday, November 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

It is a takeout style hot meal.

