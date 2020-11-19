90 percent of CT residents plan to stay put this Thanksgiving

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB ) — Almost 90 percent of Connecticut residents said they will not be traveling for Thanksgiving.

That’s according to a poll from AAA, which was released on Thursday.

AAA said that of the 89 percent, 51 percent blamed COVID-19 for staying put. The other 49 percent said they weren’t planning to travel anyway.

Eighty-nine percent of residents told the auto club that they perceive traveling during the pandemic as a risk. Forty-one percent called it a “significant” risk.

Of the 10 percent who said they still plan to travel:

73 percent will drive

25 percent will fly

2 percent will travel by bus, train or other mode of transportation

“Given the recent surge in COVID-19 and the strong urging of the governor and public health officials for everyone to stay home for the holiday, the Thanksgiving travel landscape continues to change,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in greater Hartford. “With that in mind, AAA conducted a new poll asking Connecticut residents who have decided against traveling for the holiday whether COVID-19, specifically, was the reason – and more than 50 percent said yes.”

AAA said those who are driving should still expect some company on the roads.

“Although Thanksgiving is typically a driving holiday, it should be noted that, since the beginning of COVID, those who have decided to travel this year have predominantly done so by car where they can have greater control over their environment and the ability to modify plans at the last minute,” Parmenter said.

The auto club recommended minimizing stops, packing meals and snacks and having an emergency roadside kit which includes extra masks and wipes.

Be sure to research other states’ COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions as well.

AAA compiled an interactive map of every state’s restrictions. Take a look here.

