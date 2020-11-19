Family of man shot, killed during suspected road-rage incident makes plea to find loved one’s killer

National & World

Miami (WFOR) — Sunrise police are looking for a light-colored truck in connection with the killing of Tarrance Geter, who was shot and killed after a suspected road rage incident in October of this year.

“Tarrance Geter was senselessly killed on October 23 after being shot near the intersection of NW 44th Street and Nob Hill Road in the city of Sunrise. We believe this shooting occurred as a result of road rage that happened moments prior to the shooting,” said Chief Anthony Rosa of the Sunrise Police Dept.

“He was riding home from work and the driver he was with accidentally cut off someone and that someone followed them and fired shots into a vehicle. My son was in and my son was his with that one bullet that killed him,” said Chiquita.

Geter’s family stood together. They’ve been leaning on one another since the October 23rd killing. Now, they are begging for help, appealing for someone to come forward.

“All I’m asking is put yourself in my shoes, in my body, and just give me peace right now because my child is gone and I’m never getting him back. I am never getting him back,” said Chiquita Moore, mother of the victim.

“My entire family is hurting, all I have is this shirt, this button, pictures. Look at my child, look at my child back there, that’s all I have left.”

Moore wants the killer of his son found.

Police have surveillance video that shows a light-colored truck. They believe the shooter was inside.

“I’m just lost for words right now. My son is gone. My baby boy. One day shy of his 21st birthday that he was so excited about,” said Chiquita.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

