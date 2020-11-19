‘I’m tired of it, I’m sick of it’: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson fuming over violent crime spike

National & World

DALLAS,TX (KTVT) — When it comes to the city of Dallas’ rising crime problem, Mayor Eric Johnson didn’t mince his words.

“The violent crime in the city is out of hand. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it,” he said.

Dallas Police Department statistics show between January 1 of this year through Tuesday, Nov. 17, there have been 220 homicides.

During the same period last year, there were 180 homicides, which is a 22% increase year to year.

In response, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall announced Monday, Nov. 16, she has reassigned some officers from the fugitive, gang, and swat teams to parts of the city.

“There is a full-court press to make sure we go after those individuals who are committing violence in the city of Dallas.”

At a news conference in front of City Hall Wednesday, Nov. 18, Mayor Johnson said he was pleased to hear the Chief’s comments.

“We are long overdue for a full-court press. What I’m being told is going to be different is what has been described to me as quote un-quote a hands-off approach to policing is going to stop,” Mayor Johnson said.

After a request from DPD, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that he directed Texas DPS to send multiple resources to the city to help fight crime.

The Mayor also asked the faith community to rise up against violent crime just as they did against racial injustice.

“We need that same passion. We need those same prayers, we need those same protests, we need those same demonstrations. If black lives are going to matter, black lives have to matter.”

His concerns come as City Manager T.C. Broadnax is looking for a new police chief.

The Mayor said he wants to see a new chief who knows what drives violent crime and how to fight it.

But he said there’s something even more important than that.

“Someone who takes what’s happening in this city when it comes to violent crime, personally. I think the most important thing in this next chief is that they impose the accountability on themselves, because right now, I think that’s lacking.”

The City Manager is asking residents what they’d like to see in a new police chief.

