Man bikes across the country to raise money for Bell Socialization

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

YORK, PA (WPMT) — One man, one bike, and all the songs and sounds Mother Nature has to offer.

Bill Swartz is a York County resident who is making his dream a reality – peddling west from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Swartz says, “I’m riding my bike across the country to raise $10,000 for Bell Socialization.”

Bell Socialization runs York’s homeless shelter, and as a caseworker at Bell Family Shelter, Bill saw firsthand the amazing work Bell does in the community.

Swartz explains, “At this time, you know with what’s going on with COVID, it’s more important than ever because so many people are hurting.”

Bill is hoping to help an organization that’s done so much for his hometown.

“Well it’s been quite a ride so far and I’ve only traveled through 6 states,” says Swartz.

This ride started along the Jersey Shore, and the end destination is LA.

Having only traveled through 6 states, the man on the bike has already raised over $8500.

Swartz says, “I have been so heartened by this journey. People young and old, of all different backgrounds, have been so curious and helpful and so supportive of this journey.”

Bill estimates the trip will likely take 3 and a half months to complete, but he’s not in any rush.

“I’m trying to ride two days on, one day off. I’m 51 years old so I’m not in some sort of race across America. I want to be able to enjoy the ride and not be in too much pain,” Swartz says.

In the past, Bill has logged trips of 700 and 1,000 miles at a time on his bike.

He knows this journey is more challenging than his previous adventures, but he’s encouraging others to get on their bikes and enjoy the ride.

“You know, anyone can do this trip. All you need to do is be able to boil water for freeze-dried food and be able to ride a bicycle. The only variable is how long it takes you,” Swartz says.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.