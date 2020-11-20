158 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19 on campus

National & World

Bay City, MI (WNEM) — The University of Michigan is reporting 151 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus.

That number includes all student athletes who are on campus for optional workouts and includes testing through Nov. 20, the university said.

More than 17,099 tests have been given to student-athletes during that time.

In addition, 19 staff members have also tested positive.

Eight of the positive results were reported between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20. The rest are previous cases.

