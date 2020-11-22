Group gathers in Salem to protest Gov. Brown’s two-week freeze

National & World

SALEM, OR (KPTV ) — A couple of hundred people protested at the Capitol building in Salem against Governor Kate Brown’s two-week freeze order and show support for President Trump.

The organizer David Klaus said they converged to separate rallies into one for this event.

“The governor’s shutdown orders have wreaked havoc on our state economically; people’s mental health is suffering,” Klaus said.

He said they’re there to send a message to the governor.

“What we are here to say is that we have had enough of this, and we want this to stop,” he said.

Governor Brown’s order limits social gatherings and restaurants are restricted to take out and delivery. Gyms and recreational facilities must also close.

“We need to protect the vulnerable, but we need to stop this arbitrary shutting down of businesses and stopping life,” Klaus said.

Brown said there isn’t a specific measure in place that would end the freeze and is basing her decisions on science and data.

“The reality is obviously, there’s no playbook for this. My top priority is to preserve our hospital capacity, our healthcare workforce and to make sure Oregonians stay healthy and safe,” Brown said.

