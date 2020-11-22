KCFD Communications Specialist/Paramedic dies from complications of COVID-19

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — Another Kansas City Fire Department employee has died from the coronavirus.

The Greater Kansas City Firefighters said Scott Davidson died early Sunday morning from complications of COVID-19.

It is with a heavy heart that I must again reach out to you with the news of a Line of Duty Death of a KCFD member.

Communications Specialist / Paramedic Scott Davidson passed away early this morning from complications of COVID-19.

Scott was a dedicated member of the Communications Division of the Kansas City Fire Department. Scott also served as a Paramedic and that service to the City of Kansas City included service with MAST Ambulance.

His death and the now three deaths of KCFD members from this virus reminds us that this virus has reached all divisions of the Fire Service. We must continue to be vigilant in our protections of all our members and recognize the sacrifice and service they have provided to the community of Kansas City, Missouri.

And again in this difficult time please do not hesitate to contact any of your Brothers and Sisters to talk or seek assistance from 42 Cares while dealing with this tragic event.

Please continue to keep the family of Brother Scott Davidson in your thoughts and prayers.

A KCFD Spokesman said Davidson was 45 years old and is survived by his wife and three stepchildren.

The spokesman on to say that Davidson started showing symptoms on November 9th and went in to the hospital on November 12th.

From 2002-2010, Davidson worked with MAST Ambulance in the communications department, which is a former company that used to provide 911 EMS to KCK and KCMO. They city of KCK and KCMO absorbed MAST in 2010.

From 2010-2017, Davidson was a paramedic then he would return to communications for the KCFD.

The spokesman said Davidson contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas made a statement on Twitter.

On Saturday, KCFD Fire Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha died after a battle with COVID-19.

